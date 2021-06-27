Vesper One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00022260 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and $1.06 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00110629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00160887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.50 or 1.00219796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,030,859 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

