Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0290 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $207,465.62 and approximately $335.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001632 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

