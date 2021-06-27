ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,463 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.