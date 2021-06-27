Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) vs. ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Financial Contrast

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vital Farms and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,873.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vital Farms and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 62.92%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.96 $8.80 million $0.27 78.59 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,243.75 -$9.11 million N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

Vital Farms beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

