Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $3,006,000.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VG stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.85, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vonage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after buying an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

