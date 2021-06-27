Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of WCH opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.71. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

