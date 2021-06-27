Wall Street Games (WSG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.39 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $3.36 million and $1.39 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00161023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.99 or 0.99548892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

