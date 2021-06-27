Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $144.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

