Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

HOPE stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

