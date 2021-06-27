Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $29.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.19.

NYSE:DCP opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

