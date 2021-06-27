Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $49.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 3.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

