West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $23,958,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $360.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $216.51 and a one year high of $361.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

