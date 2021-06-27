WhiteCoin One Day Volume Reaches $15.70 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $696.04 million and $15.70 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00040608 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005823 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 929,486,130 coins and its circulating supply is 729,486,129 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

