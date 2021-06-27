WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WETF. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $940.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

