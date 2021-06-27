Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $119.80 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

