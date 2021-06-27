Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $830,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483,058 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $426,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $49,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

