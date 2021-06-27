Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GCV opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

