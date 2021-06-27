Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 57.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

