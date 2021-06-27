Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 354.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,492 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Kismet Acquisition One worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSMT. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,987,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,858,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSMT stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

