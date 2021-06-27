Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

