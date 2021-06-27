Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,531 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

GCV stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

