Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ardagh Group worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 4,659.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.63 million, a P/E ratio of -131.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

