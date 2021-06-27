Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 149,764 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

WWD traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $123.72. 515,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

