WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491,471 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.45% of WSFS Financial worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

