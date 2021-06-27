XinFin Network (XDC) Market Cap Tops $725.07 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $725.07 million and $4.17 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00847058 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,676,217,861 coins and its circulating supply is 12,276,217,861 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

