XPeng (XPEV) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 52 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare XPeng to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million -$418.70 million -26.02 XPeng Competitors $52.25 billion $1.85 billion 38.66

XPeng’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for XPeng and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 XPeng Competitors 920 2289 2607 148 2.33

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $51.28, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 5.43%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A XPeng Competitors -421.70% 2.32% -0.12%

Summary

XPeng competitors beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

