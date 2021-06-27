Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 107,997 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 251,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

