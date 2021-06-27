Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth $750,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,079,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth $503,000.

LWACU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

