Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $99,000 in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFDRU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of PFDRU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

