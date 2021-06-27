Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,800 FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Separately, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of FOXWU opened at $10.17 on Friday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

