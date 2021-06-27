Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCICU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JCICU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

