Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0263 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend by 259.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.31 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.