Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Post $1.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

ALTM opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.