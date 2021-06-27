Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.75 Million

Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce $591.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

