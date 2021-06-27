Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
