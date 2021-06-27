Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.