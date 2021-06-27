Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). Natura &Co reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natura &Co.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,430 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $26,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,763 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 337,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 17.8% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 783,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 376,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,844. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.