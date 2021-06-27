Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

NYSE OSK opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

