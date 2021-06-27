Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $560.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $565.53 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

Shares of SBAC traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.10. 2,049,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,525. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.43 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $9,549,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 85.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

