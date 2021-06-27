Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce sales of $40.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.44 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $38.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $143.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.95 billion to $148.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $150.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.63. 11,733,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

