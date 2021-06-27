Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after acquiring an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

