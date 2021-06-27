Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 1,729,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

