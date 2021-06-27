Zacks: Analysts Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 223,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,008. American Woodmark has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

