Zacks: Analysts Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

