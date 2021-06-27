Zacks: Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.72). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock valued at $206,306,329. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Outset Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

OM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.51. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

