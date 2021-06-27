Zacks: Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.72). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock valued at $206,306,329. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Outset Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after purchasing an additional 268,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after purchasing an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

OM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.51. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.