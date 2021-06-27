Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.48. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

QRVO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.98.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

