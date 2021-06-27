Zacks: Analysts Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $237.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,825,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,907. The company has a market capitalization of $462.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. XXEC Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

