Zacks: Analysts Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report $69.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $35.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $345.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $5.40 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $837.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

