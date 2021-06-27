Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report sales of $317.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $310.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,981. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

