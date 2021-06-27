Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report $580,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Gevo reported sales of $990,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $2.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 419.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 169,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gevo by 6,081.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 330,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $3,074,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEVO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 32,848,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,366. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

