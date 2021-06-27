Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce sales of $376.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.00 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $258.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 621,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,983 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

